KCSO responds after body washes ashore in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded after a body washed ashore in West Knox County Tuesday morning, according to a news release.

According to KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn, KCSO Patrol and Major Crimes Unit and the Medical Examiner were on the scene near 8513 River Club Way.

Glenn did not share additional information at this time.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.