Leaders Emerging on UT Defensive Line

Vols begin second week of Spring drills
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the Volunteers enter their second week of spring ball, student-athletes on the defensive line have made strides in their on-field progression and their leadership.

Defensive line coach Rodney Garner, as well as redshirt-junior defensive lineman Elijah Simmons and junior defensive lineman/linebacker Tyler Baron talked with the media Monday afternoon following Tennessee’s fourth spring practice.

On how familiarity with returning players has helped so far coach Garner said, “All of us have to reassess everything we’re doing. Our expectations, I think maybe we exceeded some expectations last year, but it’s still not the expectations we want, that we came to the University of Tennessee for. We’ve got to raise the bar and we’ve got to continue to raise the bar. I don’t think any of those young men, when they signed to come Tennessee, signed to come and be a part of a 7-6 program. Right? They said they wanted to come and compete for championships, SEC championships, national championships. I know that’s what I want. I know that’s what Tennessee wants. I know that’s what the expectation is. So, we’ve got to continue to reassess everything we’re doing and make sure we are continuing to move the needle in the right direction.”

On what he thinks he still needs to work on defensive lineman Elijah Simmons told the media, “A few minor things like hands and alignment. I think I’ve come a long way so far. I’ve been working in the offseason so much and been doing pretty good.”

On becoming an upperclassman and taking the next step junior DL/LB Tyler Baron said Monday, “Yeah, definitely. It is a reminder in the back of your head that you do not have as much time as you think you do. Just putting in extra work and making sure that I am not missing any opportunities to further myself.”  

Like the rest of the Tennessee defensive unit, Baron feels bad about the effort in the bowl loss to purdue and says, “As much motivation as you can get from a situation, to be honest. It is definitely in the back of our minds this spring.”

The Vols return to practice Wednesday morning on the UT campus.

