Advertisement

One dead following shooting near Dollar General on Sutherland Ave.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a shots fired call at the Dollar General on Sutherland Ave. Monday night.
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to shots fired call at the dollar...
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to shots fired call at the dollar General on Sutherland Ave. Monday night.(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in a shooting near a Dollar General at 3275 Sutherland Avenue Monday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the Dollar General and were told that a man collapsed in the lower parking lot of the Sutherland Flats apartments at 3200 Atchley Ridge Way, according to officials.

“Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive man who had been shot at least one time,” said KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland. “Officers and EMS attempted to render aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The investigation was in the preliminary stages as of Monday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
Did teen’s big size factor in Florida amusement ride death? Family hires lawyers
Four helicopters responded to the scene, police officials told WVLT News.
4 taken to hospital following Morristown crash
The Affidavit alleges that former Vanderbilt nurse RaDonda Vaught tried to buy two guns and...
District Attorney releases new information regarding former Vanderbilt nurse’s trial
Dr. James Atkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27.
Superintendent of Grainger County Schools dies at 59
The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first

Latest News

Joel Carillet went to Ukraine days before the war began
East Tennessee photographer captures war in Ukraine
Light showers Tuesday
Few sprinkles Tuesday then big warm up ahead of next cold front
Dr. Buchanan's last day will be Sunday.
Dr. Martha Buchanan reflects on 18-year career with Knox Co. Health Department
Berma Dixon of Sevier County will turn 104 on Thursday.
Sevier County woman celebrates 104th birthday