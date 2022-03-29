One dead following shooting near Dollar General on Sutherland Ave.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in a shooting near a Dollar General at 3275 Sutherland Avenue Monday night, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the Dollar General and were told that a man collapsed in the lower parking lot of the Sutherland Flats apartments at 3200 Atchley Ridge Way, according to officials.

“Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive man who had been shot at least one time,” said KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland. “Officers and EMS attempted to render aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

The investigation was in the preliminary stages as of Monday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.

