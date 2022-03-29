Advertisement

Police continue to search for missing man with various medical conditions

Byron Edwards, 30, went missing from the 2300 block of Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20.
Byron Edwards, 30.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man with various medical conditions.

Byron Edwards, 30, went missing from the 2300 block of Riverside Drive around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20, officials said. He reportedly walked away from the location and headed in an unknown direction.

A KPD spokesperson said that Edwards has various medical conditions and had been without his medicine since he was last seen. His last known address was on Texas Avenue.

Those with information are asked to submit a tip through East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, Text **TIPS, via the App P3 TIPS, or online.

