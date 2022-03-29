Advertisement

Scammers use personal information to target tax return money

The Better Business Bureau is warning against Tax ID theft scams. Scammers can use your personal information to file your taxes under your name to attempt to take your tax return money.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau sent out a warning about Tax ID theft scams. Scammers can use your personal information to file your taxes under your name to attempt to take your tax return money.

Scammers need your address, social security number and birthdate to file your tax return under your name. The BBB reports THAT scammers can get your information through phishing scams, hacking databases and fake tax preparation sites.

Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau said if you are a victim, you might not know it until you get a letter from the IRS in the mail after you file.

“If you get a letter in the mail saying you already filed your tax return, don’t hesitate to call the IRS because the quicker you get on this, the better you’ll be,” said Binkley.

Binkley highlighted the importance of only giving out your personal information to trusted companies and websites.

“Protect your identification, your bank account, and social security number like your life depend on it because your money does depend on it,” said Binkley.

The Better Business Bureau listed some tips on their website on how to avoid tax ID theft scams.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. James Atkins, 59, passed away on Sunday, March 27.
Superintendent of Grainger County Schools dies at 59
James A. Andrews, 32.
KPD arrests man who allegedly threatened store employee with knife
Timothy Stidam was terminated on March 25.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office terminates deputy amid internal investigation
Tinesha Jackson and Tedrick Butler were charged in a 3-year-old's shooting death.
3-year-old shoots, kills himself with AR-15 in Tennessee, police say
Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire at the Seymour Flea Market on Chapman Highway...
Chapman Highway reopens following fire at Seymour Flea Market

Latest News

The fire occurred on Alma Avenue.
American Red Cross called to assist following RV fire
Mostly cloudy and mild today.
Mild day with more clouds, ahead of a big warmup then storms
Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college...
Dollywood nominated for 6 USA Today 10Best Awards
Dollywood nominated for 6 USA Today 10Best Awards
Dollywood nominated for 6 USA Today 10Best Awards