Scammers use personal information to target tax return money

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Better Business Bureau sent out a warning about Tax ID theft scams. Scammers can use your personal information to file your taxes under your name to attempt to take your tax return money.

Scammers need your address, social security number and birthdate to file your tax return under your name. The BBB reports THAT scammers can get your information through phishing scams, hacking databases and fake tax preparation sites.

Tony Binkley with the Better Business Bureau said if you are a victim, you might not know it until you get a letter from the IRS in the mail after you file.

“If you get a letter in the mail saying you already filed your tax return, don’t hesitate to call the IRS because the quicker you get on this, the better you’ll be,” said Binkley.

Binkley highlighted the importance of only giving out your personal information to trusted companies and websites.

“Protect your identification, your bank account, and social security number like your life depend on it because your money does depend on it,” said Binkley.

The Better Business Bureau listed some tips on their website on how to avoid tax ID theft scams.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.