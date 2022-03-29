Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responds to stabbing

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a stabbing Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities. The incident reportedly happened on Chapman Highway in Seymour.

According to scanner reports, the stabbing stemmed from a burglary. The suspect was dressed in a dark hoodie with white lettering and black basketball shorts, the reports said.

Scanner reports also indicated that the suspect was travelling in a 2018 or newer four-door truck.

This is a developing story.

