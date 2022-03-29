Advertisement

Sevierville Police holding car seat check event

The Sevierville Police Department has scheduled a free car seat safety check event for this weekend.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department has scheduled a free car seat safety check event for this weekend. Parents with small children can take their cars to the event to make sure they are installed properly and safely protecting their children.

The car seat check will be hosted at the Dairy Queen at 1179 Dolly Parton Parkway. Parents can stop by between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2. At the event, certified SPD technicians will perform the safety checks and answer questions.

“The City of Sevierville is committed to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible - every trip, every time,” a release from the department said.

Parents and guardians can also have their seats checked any time by scheduling an appointment by calling 865-868-1866 or emailing rcowan@seveirvilletn.org.

