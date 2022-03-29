Advertisement

Suspect leads Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office on cross-county chase

A suspect reportedly led Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a cross-county chase Tuesday afternoon.
Photo courtesy of the Campbell County Sheriff's Office(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Office officials told WVLT News that deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect fled the scene. They reportedly damaged multiple police vehicles during the chase before abandoning their car in a Claiborne County field.

Officials, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and and are still searching for the suspect, whose identity remains unknown.

