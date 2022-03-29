Winds increase Wednesday ahead of a stormy cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty winds will allow temperatures to get very warm Wednesday, then a cold front moves in bringing gusty rain and storms through early Thursday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight stays mostly cloudy, and warmer, with a low of only 46 degrees. We could actually start bumping up to around 50 by sunrise since winds are turning overnight to a southwesterly breeze by the morning.

Winds really increase Wednesday, with gusts of 30-40+ in the higher elevations all day, and then afternoon gusts ramp up in the Valley in the afternoon. This blows in heating, and we’ll see more sunshine, which combines to high around 83 degrees! A Red Flag Warning is in place starting at 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday. This means low humidity, gusty winds, and dry weather could spark and spread fires easily. Do not burn anything outside.

Red Flag Warning Wednesday (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

The cold front’s rain and storms move in around midnight Wednesday night, and after creating some stronger to severe weather in the region, we’re looking at gusty downpours and some strong storms. Gusts around 45 mph are the main threat, and we’ll collect between three quarters and one inch of rain.

Thursday starts out with puddles and potentially some tree limbs and debris on the roads, but the line of rain and storms is gone by sunrise. We will have a breezy day, with gusts around 30 mph, and a high of 73 degrees. A few showers and storms are still developing, and I’m seeing a line of storms that could come with a stray severe storm in and along the Smoky Mountains Thursday afternoon.

We’ll cool back down to the 60s to end the week and into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies return Friday, with spotty showers possible by Saturday.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

