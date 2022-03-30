African American Equity Restoration Task Force names chair, announces first grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The African American Equity Restoration Task Force has made noted progress since its inaugural meeting in September 2021.

The task force recently received a $30,000 grant from the National League of Cities, approval from City Council to hire a grant writer to support research and grant efforts and named Tanisha Fitzgerald-Baker as Task Force Chair, according to a news release.

“I was excited to announce news of this grant last week,” said the City’s Director of Community Empowerment, Charles F. Lomax, Jr., whose office provides the Task Force staff support. “This opportunity to participate in the NLC’s Southern Cities Economic Inclusion Initiative is a great first step. The work done through NLC will help leverage additional grant funding for the Task Force to apply to efforts that will significantly impact our residents.”

Mayor Indya Kincannon commented on the progress, saying she was excited by the momentum.

“Their energy and commitment is vital to our community’s efforts to explore and resolve issues of historic inequity,” she said.

The task force was established in December 2020 to study, review and identify strategic solutions to improve areas of disparity and disenfranchisement in the Black community, work with existing agencies in the community, and develop policy, programs and recommendations that will establish opportunities to build generational wealth.

