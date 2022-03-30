Crews fighting 30-acre Anderson County brushfire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiples agencies responded to a 30-acre fire in Anderson County near the area of Cumberland View, Martin Road and Bush Road Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from county officials.

The Marlow Volunteer Fire Department, as well as firefighters from Oliver Springs Fire Department, Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department and the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department were on the scene. Mutual aid was also requested from Union County.

As of 3:45 p.m., the Marlow brushfire had grown to 30 acres. Once resident off of Bush road was evacuated while others were urged to stay alert, officials said.

Several fire departments within Anderson County have also sent equipment and support to Sevier County as crews battle a 250-acre fire that was 0% contained as of 4:30 p.m.

This story is developing.

