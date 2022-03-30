Advertisement

Fire agencies ask for donations while fighting the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire

Multiple agencies responded to a wildfire in Sevier County.
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes in the area.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department asked the public for donations as their crews battled the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane Fire.

Officials asked people to donate water, dinner, other sport beverages, and eye drops.

“We have crews in the valley fighting these fires with the fire departments and we sure would appreciate you,” officials said.

Donations can be dropped off at Station 1 which is located at 1171 Dolly Parton Parkway.

If you are in the Wears Valley or Walden's Creek areas please evacuate immediately. The map below shows the evacuation area. If you are unsure if you are in this area, you should evacuate.

Posted by Sevier County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

