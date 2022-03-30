Fire agencies ask for donations while fighting the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire
Multiple agencies responded to a wildfire in Sevier County.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department asked the public for donations as their crews battled the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane Fire.
Officials asked people to donate water, dinner, other sport beverages, and eye drops.
“We have crews in the valley fighting these fires with the fire departments and we sure would appreciate you,” officials said.
Donations can be dropped off at Station 1 which is located at 1171 Dolly Parton Parkway.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.