Gusty winds continue tonight ahead of gusty rain overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The fire risk continues as gusty winds continue overnight. A cold front arrives bringing gusty rain overnight into early Thursday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A Red Flag Warning (aka Fire Weather Warning) is in place now through until 8 p.m. Wednesday for East Tennessee. The Smoky Mountains have the Red Flag Warning until 6 a.m. Thursday morning. This means low humidity, gusty winds, and dry weather could spark and spread fires easily. Do not burn anything outside. Winds will continue to gust up to 40 mph overnight ahead and with this cold front moving in. Areas in the Smoky Mountains could see winds gust up to 80 mph.

Gusty winds continue overnight (WVLT)

The line of gusty downpours and storms moves onto the Plateau by midnight and moves east overnight. Hopefully, thunder and winds don’t wake you, but the biggest risk is wind damage. We’ll only cool to around 58 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday starts out with puddles and potentially some tree limbs and debris on the roads, but the line of rain and storms is gone by sunrise. We will have a breezy day, with gusts around 30 mph, and a high of 69 degrees. A few showers and spotty storms are still developing, with a couple of strong storms possible along the Smokies.

We’ll cool back down to seasonable temperatures, with 60s to end the week and into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies return Friday, with spotty showers possible by Saturday.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

