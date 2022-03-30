Advertisement

Joint investigation takes down multi-state drug operation in Monroe County

The arrests and seizure of 180 grams of suspected methamphetamine and around $35,000 in cash followed a search warrant at 190 Cook Hollow Lane.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A joint investigation between the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Sweetwater Police Department, the Madisonville Police Department, and the Cherokee County, NC Narcotics Unit resulted in multiple arrests Monday, according to a release from the MCSO.

“We would like to extend thanks to Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Deputy DJ Taylor with K-9 Storm. K-9 Storm was instrumental in locating the narcotics near where the subject was apprehended,” said Sheriff Tommy Jones.

Sheriff Jones also said he believes that the operation dismantled a supply chain for several area dealers.

