KPD: 1 taken to hospital following early morning crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was taken to the hospital and will be arrested following his release after a crash that occurred early Wednesday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At around 3:15 p.m., a KPD officer was driving east on Cumberland Avenue when he saw a black Chrysler driving west in eastbound lanes, traveling head-on towards him, officials said. After the officer initiated his emergency equipment, the car crossed over the median into the correct lane and continued driving westbound at a “high rate of speed.”

KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said that the officer deactivated his emergency equipment and searched for the vehicle, which he found crashed into the Alcoa Highway overpass on Kingston Pike.

The Knoxville Fire Department reportedly extricated the driver, a 26-year-old man, from the vehicle. He was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Erland said that warrants were placed on file for the driver to be served upon his release to the hospital.

