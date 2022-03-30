Advertisement

Nashville songwriters hold free show in Knoxville

They’ll be at Open Chord on Thursday afternoon.
March 31st, 2022 at Open Chord in Knoxville.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville songwriters will be in Knoxville playing a free concert for country music fans this week.

It’s part of the Songwriters Showcase put on by WIVK. You can listen to Rachel Thibodeau, Jimmy Thow and Jamie Floyd at the Open Chord in West Knoxville, Thursday, March 31 at 4:00 p.m. It’s free and open to all ages.

Thibodeau is known for her work on many hit songs including “Good Directions” released by Billy Currington. She also has songs recorded by Martina McBride, Luke Bryan and Marie Osmond.

Floyd has written the theme song “Little Christmas Miracles” for the new Off-Broadway play “Little Christmas Miracles!” Her work has been recorded by Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, Miranda Lambert and Sturgill Simpson among others.

Thow, a Vancouver native, is part of the duo called “Sons of Daughters” along with Chrystal Leigh. The duo has been nominated twice for the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Tanisha Fitzgerald-Baker was named as Task Force Chair.
African American Equity Restoration Task Force names chair, announces first grant
The baby was born to its mother, Lydia, on March 24.
Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of endangered zebra
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
