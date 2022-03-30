Nashville songwriters hold free show in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nashville songwriters will be in Knoxville playing a free concert for country music fans this week.

It’s part of the Songwriters Showcase put on by WIVK. You can listen to Rachel Thibodeau, Jimmy Thow and Jamie Floyd at the Open Chord in West Knoxville, Thursday, March 31 at 4:00 p.m. It’s free and open to all ages.

Thibodeau is known for her work on many hit songs including “Good Directions” released by Billy Currington. She also has songs recorded by Martina McBride, Luke Bryan and Marie Osmond.

Floyd has written the theme song “Little Christmas Miracles” for the new Off-Broadway play “Little Christmas Miracles!” Her work has been recorded by Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, Miranda Lambert and Sturgill Simpson among others.

Thow, a Vancouver native, is part of the duo called “Sons of Daughters” along with Chrystal Leigh. The duo has been nominated twice for the Canadian Country Music Association Awards.



