Nine VFLs ready to perform at Pro Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nine VFLs will showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts as Tennessee hosts its annual Pro Day on Wednesday at the Anderson Training Center.

Pro Day is closed to the public and will be held following the Volunteers’ fifth spring practice.

Tennessee’s Pro Day participants include: defensive lineman Ja’Quain Blakely, defensive lineman Matthew Butler, defensive back Kenneth George Jr., defensive back Theo Jackson, wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., offensive lineman Cade Mays, wide receiver JaVonta Payton, walk-on linebacker Donovan Slates and defensive back Alontae Taylor.

Butler, Jones, Mays and Taylor all participated at the NFL Combine last month. For the five other participants, Pro Day will serve as important opportunity to take part in measureable drills with scouts on site.

All nine players formed a key nucleus in helping the Volunteers return to prominence last fall under first-year head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee shattered eight team single-season school records, improved its win total by four from a season prior and earned a berth to the Music City Bowl.

Jones Jr., Mays and Payton played key roles in a Vol offense that skyrocketed from 108th in the country to seventh, averaging 39.3 points per game. Jones Jr. was also tabbed the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year.

Blakely, Butler, George Jr., Jackson and Taylor all improved their stock in 2021 as part of a defense that tallied 7.8 tackles for loss per game, which was second in the SEC and seventh in the FBS.

The NFL Draft is set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

2022 Tennessee Pro Day Participants

DL Ja’Quain Blakely

DL Matthew Butler

DB Kenneth George Jr.

DB Theo Jackson

WR Velus Jones Jr.

OL Cade Mays

WR JaVonta Payton

LB Donovan Slates

DB Alontae Taylor

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.