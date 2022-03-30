Advertisement

Rescuers extricate 1 person from multi-vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

Multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike and East Gov. John Sevier Hwy, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue.
Multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike and East Gov....
Multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike and East Gov. John Sevier Hwy, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue.(Knox County Rescue)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Gov. John Sevier Highway and Strawberry Plains Pike Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue Squad.

One person was extricated from the vehicle and sustained minor injuries from the crash, according to officials.

The Rural Metro Fire Department assisted the Knox County Rescue Squad at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to shots fired call at the dollar...
Family loses 4 loved ones to Knoxville gun violence in one year
Amy Gray
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
Lawmakers consider 'true' constitutional carry bill (Source: WMC)
Tennessee lawmakers consider ‘true’ constitutional carry bill

Latest News

The shooting occurred on English Drive in Talbott.
JCSO: 2-year-old boy who shot self in face dies at ECTH
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Cabin burns amid Sevier County wildfire
Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
Helicopter drops water on Sevier County wildfire
Helicopter drops water on Sevier County wildfire