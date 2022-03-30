Rescuers extricate 1 person from multi-vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Gov. John Sevier Highway and Strawberry Plains Pike Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue Squad.

One person was extricated from the vehicle and sustained minor injuries from the crash, according to officials.

The Rural Metro Fire Department assisted the Knox County Rescue Squad at the scene.

This is a developing story.

Units have extricated one patient with minor injuries from the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/06chyb2usr — Knox County Rescue (@knoxrescuesquad) March 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.