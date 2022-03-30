Rescuers extricate 1 person from multi-vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike
Multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike and East Gov. John Sevier Hwy, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. Gov. John Sevier Highway and Strawberry Plains Pike Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox County Rescue Squad.
One person was extricated from the vehicle and sustained minor injuries from the crash, according to officials.
The Rural Metro Fire Department assisted the Knox County Rescue Squad at the scene.
This is a developing story.
