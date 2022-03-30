Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue respond to serious car accident, block traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department and Knox County Rescue responded to a serious crash near Concord Park Wednesday afternoon, according to a social media post from Rural Metro officials.

The “serious car accident” occurred on South Northshore Drive near Concord Park Drive, officials said. Traffic was blocked in the area as crews worked “to save the lives of those involved.”

Knox County Rescue officials said two vehicles were involved with one person in each. According to officials, the occupants were extricated and taken to the hospital.

More information was not readily available.

Rural Metro Fire and Knox County Rescue are on the scene of a serious car accident on S. Northshore Drive near Concord Park. Traffic will be blocked in that area as crews work to save the lives of those involved pic.twitter.com/pdEBmUUzFk — Rural Metro Fire TN (@ruralmetrofire) March 30, 2022

