Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County Rescue respond to serious car accident, block traffic

Traffic will be blocked in the area as crews “work to save the lives of those involved.”
Knox County Rescue is on scene with Rural Metro Fire at a motor vehicle accident on S...
Knox County Rescue is on scene with Rural Metro Fire at a motor vehicle accident on S Northshore Drive and Concord Park Dr.(Knox County Rescue)
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department and Knox County Rescue responded to a serious crash near Concord Park Wednesday afternoon, according to a social media post from Rural Metro officials.

The “serious car accident” occurred on South Northshore Drive near Concord Park Drive, officials said. Traffic was blocked in the area as crews worked “to save the lives of those involved.”

Knox County Rescue officials said two vehicles were involved with one person in each. According to officials, the occupants were extricated and taken to the hospital.

More information was not readily available.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to shots fired call at the dollar...
Family loses 4 loved ones to Knoxville gun violence in one year
Amy Gray
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
Lawmakers consider 'true' constitutional carry bill (Source: WMC)
Tennessee lawmakers consider ‘true’ constitutional carry bill

Latest News

A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Crews fighting 30-acre Anderson County brushfire
Joint investigation takes down multi-state drug operation in Monroe County
Joint investigation takes down multi-state drug operation in Monroe County
Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
A photo of a fire truck.
Rural Metro Fire on scene of shed fire in East Knoxville
THP fights fires in Sevier County
Sevier County community impacted by raging wildfire