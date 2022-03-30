Rural Metro Fire on scene of shed fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Rural Metro Fire Department shared they were on the scene of a shed fire in East Knox County Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said the fire was reported at the 2500 block of Presnell Road. Crews were working to keep the fire confined to the shed and keep it from spreading into the woods, a challenge in dry, windy weather.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

