Sevier County community impacted by raging wildfire

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County was hit by its second round of raging wildfires in just over five years Wednesday. The wildfires, helped along by dry, windy weather, brought flames, evacuations, and destruction to the East Tennessee community.

Weather officials issued a Red Flag Alert, a warning issued when fire conditions reach dangerous levels, Tuesday afternoon. The alert followed several waves of burn bans, also motivated by weather conditions perfect for wildfires. The wildfires broke out regardless early Wednesday morning.

WVLT News was on the scene in Sevier County with several crews Wednesday. One resident, Bettie Ramsey, told WVLT’s Ashley Bohle that she focused on safety first- grabbing her purse and medicine and leaving her home as the fires approached her neighborhood. Wednesday afternoon, she was not sure if her house was still standing.

I just hugged a woman who believes her home is destroyed. Bettie Ramsey tells me she grabbed her purse, her jewelry and medicine, and evacuated her home. She asked if we had aerials and I said no because of the wind. She’s unsure of what’s next. #WearsValleyBrushFire @wvlt pic.twitter.com/n0d4CPYZPs — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) March 30, 2022

Pigeon Forge area schools, including Pigeon Forge Primary, Junior High and High schools, were dismissed early due to the fires. The decision came early Wednesday afternoon, officials prioritizing safety enough and sending Wearwood Elementary students to the Pigeon Forge Community Center, set up as a public shelter.

Students were not the only ones affected by evacuations, however. Sevier County officials issued evacuations for the Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark Resort, and Little Valley Resort areas just after 3 p.m.

The fires also struck cabins, lighting several of the wooden Sevier County houses ablaze.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.