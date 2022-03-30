Advertisement

Sevier County EMA asks people to evacuate Wears Valley area due to large brush fire

Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes in the area.
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes in the area.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EMA Ask For Evacuations in Wears

Sevier County EMA asks for evacuation in Wears Valley area due to large brush fire. https://bit.ly/3LpOx82

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One cabin has been destroyed, and another is on fire due to a large brush fire in the Wears Valley community, according to the Sevier County Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that threatened homes in the area. One cabin was engulfed in flames, and the other was on fire.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency asked that all people evacuate the immediate area around Hatcher Mountain Road and Indigo Lane.

More information was not readily available.

Sevier County EMA asks people to evacuate Wears Valley area due to large brush fire
Sevier County EMA asks people to evacuate Wears Valley area due to large brush fire

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to shots fired call at the dollar...
Family loses 4 loved ones to Knoxville gun violence in one year
Lawmakers consider 'true' constitutional carry bill (Source: WMC)
Tennessee lawmakers consider ‘true’ constitutional carry bill
Amy Gray
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
Karns Fire Department responds to crash involving vehicle and freight train
1 minor, 1 adult hospitalized after crash involving car and freight train in Karns

Latest News

Sevier County EMA asks people to evacuate Wears Valley area due to large brush fire
Sevier County EMA asks people to evacuate Wears Valley area due to large brush fire
Tanisha Fitzgerald-Baker was named as Task Force Chair.
African American Equity Restoration Task Force names chair, announces first grant
March 31st, 2022 at Open Chord in Knoxville.
Nashville songwriters hold free show in Knoxville
The baby was born to its mother, Lydia, on March 24.
Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of endangered zebra