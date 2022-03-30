Sevier County EMA asks people to evacuate Wears Valley area due to large brush fire
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes in the area.
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One cabin has been destroyed, and another is on fire due to a large brush fire in the Wears Valley community, according to the Sevier County Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry.
One cabin was engulfed in flames, and the other was on fire.
The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency asked that all people evacuate the immediate area around Hatcher Mountain Road and Indigo Lane.
More information was not readily available.
This story is developing.
