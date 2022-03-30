EMA Ask For Evacuations in Wears Sevier County EMA asks for evacuation in Wears Valley area due to large brush fire. https://bit.ly/3LpOx82 Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One cabin has been destroyed, and another is on fire due to a large brush fire in the Wears Valley community, according to the Sevier County Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that threatened homes in the area. One cabin was engulfed in flames, and the other was on fire.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency asked that all people evacuate the immediate area around Hatcher Mountain Road and Indigo Lane.

More information was not readily available.

Sevier County EMA asks people to evacuate Wears Valley area due to large brush fire

There is a Brush Fire in the Hatcher Mtn Rd / Indigo Ln in the Wears Valley Community. Please evacuate the immediate area around Hatcher Mtn Rd and Indigo Ln. — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) March 30, 2022

This story is developing.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.