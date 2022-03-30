South Knoxville car fire spreading into woods, crews on scene

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a South Knoxville car fire that was spreading into the woods Wednesday, according to Rural Metro representatives.

WVLT News spoke with Rural Metro official Jeff Bagwell, who said that the fire was located at 1201 Army Street, which is south of the Bluffs.

Rural Metro personnel said the fire could threaten nearby houses.

