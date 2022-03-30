Advertisement

South Knoxville car fire spreading into woods, crews on scene

Rural Metro personnel said the fire could threaten nearby houses.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire crews responded to a South Knoxville car fire that was spreading into the woods Wednesday, according to Rural Metro representatives.

WVLT News spoke with Rural Metro official Jeff Bagwell, who said that the fire was located at 1201 Army Street, which is south of the Bluffs.

Rural Metro personnel said the fire could threaten nearby houses.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to shots fired call at the dollar...
Family loses 4 loved ones to Knoxville gun violence in one year
Amy Gray
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
Lawmakers consider 'true' constitutional carry bill (Source: WMC)
Tennessee lawmakers consider ‘true’ constitutional carry bill

Latest News

The shooting occurred on English Drive in Talbott.
JCSO: 2-year-old boy who shot self in face dies at ECTH
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Cabin burns amid Sevier County wildfire
Fire and smoke in Wears Valley/Shagbark areas.
Officials issue mandatory evacuation for Sevier County areas amid wildfire
Helicopter drops water on Sevier County wildfire
Helicopter drops water on Sevier County wildfire
Multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike and East Gov....
Rescuers extricate 1 person from multi-vehicle crash on Strawberry Plains Pike