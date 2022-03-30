Advertisement

State leaders push for “Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act”


Tennessee lawmakers continue to discuss the possibility of legalizing cannabis in the state of Tennessee.
By Justina Latimer
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers continue to discuss the possibility of legalizing cannabis in the state of Tennessee.

A bill that would authorize the possession of marijuana for adults 21 and up in Tennessee will go before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the state legislature this week.

“My constituents are regularly asking why are we dragging our feet on this, “said Rep. Bob Freeman.

The Free All Cannabis for Tennesseans Act would allow adults to both have and transport marijuana in permitted amounts.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Bob Freeman and Sen. Heidi Campbell.

“Let’s talk about the financial benefits this could have for our state. What could we fund differently? What could we fund better? We got the fiscal note back, and it’s hundreds of millions of dollars every year. States that have passed this before its billions of dollars in additional state revenue, “explained Rep. Freeman.

Under the bill, people would have the opportunity to grow up to 12 plants on their property. It would also allow parents, or guardians, to administer marijuana products to a minor if approved for medical use.

“80% of Tennesseans approve of some form of legalization, and continuing to criminalize cannabis at this point amounts to selective prosecution. While other states are enjoying the enormous tax and business revenues, our exposure to the complicated externalities just continue to increase,” stated Sen. Heidi Campbell.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to shots fired call at the dollar...
Family loses 4 loved ones to Knoxville gun violence in one year
Lawmakers consider 'true' constitutional carry bill (Source: WMC)
Tennessee lawmakers consider ‘true’ constitutional carry bill
Karns Fire Department responds to crash involving vehicle and freight train
1 minor, 1 adult hospitalized after crash involving car and freight train in Karns
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responds to stabbing

Latest News

Tanisha Fitzgerald-Baker was named as Task Force Chair.
African American Equity Restoration Task Force names chair, announces first grant
March 31st, 2022 at Open Chord in Knoxville.
Nashville songwriters hold free show in Knoxville
The baby was born to its mother, Lydia, on March 24.
Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of endangered zebra
Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of endangered zebra
Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of endangered zebra
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19