Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19

She leaves behind her husband, Officer Dewayne Gray, and her 17-year-old stepdaughter.
Amy Gray
Amy Gray(LCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Department of Children’s Services supervisor and spouse of a Rockwood Police officer has died of COVID-19 complications, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Amy Gray, 39, served at the DCS and oversaw investigations. She worked closely with the LCSO, the post said.

“Her work positively impacted the lives of countless children since her employment with the State of Tennessee began in 2006,” officials said.

