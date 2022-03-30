Threat of high wind and fires close roads in Great Smoky Mountains National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The potential for high wind and an increased risk of fire danger prompted road closures in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Wednesday.

Authorities braced for wind gusts up to 80 mph under the High Wind Warning, which was issued in the mountains starting at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 30 and lasting through 11:00 a.m. the following day.

Windy conditions were expected to cause downed trees, increasing the risk of fire danger.

Park officials said the following roads would likely close after 10:00 a.m. March 30: Newfound Gap Road, Cades Cove Loop Road, Foothills Parkway West (from Chilhowee Lake to Wears Valley), and Foothills Parkway East.

The following roads were expected to close after noon on March 30: Little River Road, Wear Cove Gap Road, Laurel Creek Road, and Tremont Road.

Officials said additional road closures could come if conditions warrant.

“Hikers are advised to avoid hiking during this time period across the park, particularly in areas with standing dead trees. Park visitor centers, campgrounds, and picnic areas remain open at this time. Visitors should exercise extreme caution when making travel plans. Due to dry conditions and damaging winds, the risk of fire danger is increased,” a release from the GSMNP read.

Park officials said closures would remain until the High Wind Warning expired and crews had a chance to assess damage and clear roads.

