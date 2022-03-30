Vietnam veterans receive special salute nearly a half a century later

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Vietnam war veterans were honored with a special homecoming at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery almost 50 years after the war ended. The Captain Bill Robinson Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America joined groups from across the country to commemorate National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day.

March 29th was established for National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day because that’s the day the last us combat troops left Vietnam in 1973.

“They weren’t particularly welcomed,” said Chris Albrech, Public Information Officer for the Vietnam Veterans of America, Capt. Bill Robinson Chapter 1078. “Oftentimes, they were told to take off their uniforms that way you wouldn’t get harassed. The best thing you can say when you see a Vietnam veteran, if you see him wearing his ball cap or something, is welcome home. That would mean more to him than thank you for your service.”

A 375 foot Vietnam veterans memorial wall is coming to East Tennessee for the first time in five years. The community can visit the “The Wall That Heals,” which honors some 58,000 names at the Lynnhurst Cemetery. The free, 24-hour viewing will go on from April 21st through 24th at 2 p.m.

