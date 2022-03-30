Warm and windy today, line of gusty downpours and storms move through tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty winds send temperatures soaring today, but they’re the biggest risk for damage before and during a cold front’s downpours and storms through early Thursday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with a mix of clearing and clouds, with breezy conditions already on the Plateau and in the mountains. The low of only 46 degrees is early, as warming inches us up to around 50 degrees by sunrise.

Gusts increase today (WVLT)

Winds increase area-wide today, with gusts of 30 to 40 plus miles per hour in the higher elevations all day, and then gusts ramp up in the Valley in the afternoon. This blows in heating, and we’ll see more sunshine, which combines to high around 83 degrees.

A Red Flag Warning (aka Fire Weather Warning) is in place starting from 11 AM until 8 PM Wednesday. This means low humidity, gusty winds, and dry weather could spark and spread fires easily. Do not burn anything outside.

The line of gusty downpours and storms moves onto the Plateau by midnight and moves east overnight. Hopefully thunder and winds don’t wake you, but the biggest risk is for wind damage. We’ll only cool to around 58 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rainfall from downpours and storms tonight. (WVLT)

Thursday starts out with puddles and potentially some tree limbs and debris on the roads, but the line of rain and storms is gone by sunrise. We will have a breezy day, with gusts around 30 mph, and a high of 73 degrees. A few showers and spotty storms are still developing, with a couple of strong storms possible along the Smokies.

We’ll cool back down to seasonable temperatures, with 60s to end the week and into the weekend. Mostly sunny skies return Friday, with spotty showers possible by Saturday.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

