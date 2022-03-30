Advertisement

Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of endangered zebra

Since the foal continues to nurse and bond with its mother, the gender of the baby has yet to be determined.
Born to mother Lydia and father Die Toekoms on March 24, the foal marked the second mountain zebra to be born in Knoxville
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is celebrating the birth of a healthy Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra.

Born to mother Lydia and father Die Toekoms on March 24, the foal marked the second mountain zebra to be born in Knoxville, zoo officials said. Since the foal continues to nurse and bond with its mother, the gender of the baby has yet to be determined.

“When we made the decision to bring Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra to Knoxville in 2018, it was because we knew we could help contribute to a healthy and stable population,” said Petty Grieve, curator of Africa Grasslands and Asian Trek. “We are excited for the success of our program, and this foal will be an important part of the future.”

Officials said the zoo was one of only 19 zoos in the country that work with zebra species as part of a collaboration of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to save them from extinction.

“Native to Angola, Namibia, and South Africa, wild mountain zebra populations rebounded from ‘Endangered’ status to ‘Vulnerable’ in 2008,” zoo officials said. “While the population has increased in recent years, they remain threatened by catastrophic drought and face a future population reduction of at least 30% within the next 33 years if more severe droughts occur.”

The gender of the foal has yet to be determined.
The gender of the foal has yet to be determined.(Zoo Knoxville)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to shots fired call at the dollar...
Family loses 4 loved ones to Knoxville gun violence in one year
Lawmakers consider 'true' constitutional carry bill (Source: WMC)
Tennessee lawmakers consider ‘true’ constitutional carry bill
Karns Fire Department responds to crash involving vehicle and freight train
1 minor, 1 adult hospitalized after crash involving car and freight train in Karns
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office responds to stabbing

Latest News

Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of endangered zebra
Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of endangered zebra
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
KPD: 1 taken to hospital following early morning crash
Gusts increase today
Warm and windy today, line of gusty downpours and storms move through tonight