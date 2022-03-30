Zoo Knoxville celebrates birth of endangered zebra

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville is celebrating the birth of a healthy Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra.

Born to mother Lydia and father Die Toekoms on March 24, the foal marked the second mountain zebra to be born in Knoxville, zoo officials said. Since the foal continues to nurse and bond with its mother, the gender of the baby has yet to be determined.

“When we made the decision to bring Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra to Knoxville in 2018, it was because we knew we could help contribute to a healthy and stable population,” said Petty Grieve, curator of Africa Grasslands and Asian Trek. “We are excited for the success of our program, and this foal will be an important part of the future.”

Officials said the zoo was one of only 19 zoos in the country that work with zebra species as part of a collaboration of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) to save them from extinction.

“Native to Angola, Namibia, and South Africa, wild mountain zebra populations rebounded from ‘Endangered’ status to ‘Vulnerable’ in 2008,” zoo officials said. “While the population has increased in recent years, they remain threatened by catastrophic drought and face a future population reduction of at least 30% within the next 33 years if more severe droughts occur.”

The gender of the foal has yet to be determined. (Zoo Knoxville)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.