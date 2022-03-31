City of Gatlinburg issues mandatory evacuations after brush fire sparks

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city said it was due to a one-acre brush fire that started shortly before midnight on Wednesday, March 30 due to downed power lines.

Live Update (1:40 a.m.):

Officials in Gatlinburg designated a new shelter for evacuees at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The new shelter is at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, 234 Historic Motor Nature Trail in Gatlinburg.

Live Update (12:30 a.m.):

The City of Gatlinburg issued a mandatory evacuation order for people in Ownby Hills and Hidden Hills.

The shelter at the Gatlinburg American Legion Building, located at 1222 East Parkway in Gatlinburg, has been closed and a new shelter is open at the Gatlinburg Convention, 234 Historic Motor Nature Trail in Gatlinburg. — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) March 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.