City of Gatlinburg issues mandatory evacuations after brush fire sparks
The city issued the evacuation order just after midnight Thursday
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The city said it was due to a one-acre brush fire that started shortly before midnight on Wednesday, March 30 due to downed power lines.
Live Update (1:40 a.m.):
Officials in Gatlinburg designated a new shelter for evacuees at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
The new shelter is at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, 234 Historic Motor Nature Trail in Gatlinburg.
Live Update (12:30 a.m.):
The City of Gatlinburg issued a mandatory evacuation order for people in Ownby Hills and Hidden Hills.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.