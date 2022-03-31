City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations after brush fire

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the City of Gatlinburg said the evacuation was due to a 1.5-acre brush fire that started in the Ownby Circle area shortly before midnight on Wednesday, March 30, due to downed power lines.

Live Update (4:30 a.m.):

Early Tuesday morning, officials lifted the evacuation order and announced the fire had been extinguished.

“The City is grateful for its first responders from the Gatlinburg Police Department, the Gatlinburg Fire Department, and other outside agencies which responded to the fire,” Gatlinburg City Manager Cindy Cameron Ogle said. “We are also thankful no structures were destroyed, and no one was injured and that everyone heeded the evacuation orders.”

Those who evacuated in the Owenby and Hidden Hills neighborhoods were cleared to return to their homes.

Live Update (1:40 a.m.):

Officials in Gatlinburg had designated a new shelter for evacuees at 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

The new shelter is at the Gatlinburg Convention Center, 234 Historic Motor Nature Trail in Gatlinburg.

Live Update (12:30 a.m.):

The City of Gatlinburg issued a mandatory evacuation order for people in Ownby Hills and Hidden Hills.

The shelter at the Gatlinburg American Legion Building, located at 1222 East Parkway in Gatlinburg, has been closed and a new shelter is open at the Gatlinburg Convention, 234 Historic Motor Nature Trail in Gatlinburg. — Sevier County EMA (@EmaSevier) March 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.