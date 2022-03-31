Advertisement

Fallen tree pins man in Loudon County

Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of downed trees throughout the county, including one that pinned a man at a campsite.
Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of downed trees...
Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to multiple reports of downed trees throughout the county, including one that pinned a man at a campsite.(LCSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a campsite where a man was pinned under a fallen tree, according to officials.

The man and his family were camping in a tent when the tree fell Thursday morning.

“The male had to be rescued and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a Knoxville Trauma Center,” officials with the office said. “His family, who was also camping with him, were uninjured.”

Priority EMS and the Greenback Fire Department also responded to the call.

Officials said deputies were responding to multiple downed trees and downed power lines across the county.

“If you do not have to travel, please stay home and stay safe,” officials said. “Please be on the lookout for downed trees and other debris affecting your home and your travel routes.”

Additional deputies were called in to handle the downed trees.

MARCH 31, 2022 | 03:48 am EST SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS OF NUMEROUS DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES COUNTYWIDE, AVOID EARLY...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Thursday, March 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Amy Gray
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
LCSO deputies responded to a possible dog attack.
Tellico Village woman dies following dog attack
Knox County Rescue is on scene with Rural Metro Fire at a motor vehicle accident on S...
1 person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following head-on crash
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Cabins burn amid Sevier County wildfire

Latest News

A power outage causes Farragut schools to open an hour later.
Power outage delays all Farragut schools
Still some gusty winds today.
Gusty downpours to breezy showers, with cooler air on the way
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire
Update: Large wildfire in the Wears Valley forcing mandatory evacuations.
Update: Large wildfire in the Wears Valley forcing mandatory evacuations.