Fallen tree pins man in Loudon County

LOUDON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a campsite where a man was pinned under a fallen tree, according to officials.

The man and his family were camping in a tent when the tree fell Thursday morning.

“The male had to be rescued and was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to a Knoxville Trauma Center,” officials with the office said. “His family, who was also camping with him, were uninjured.”

Priority EMS and the Greenback Fire Department also responded to the call.

Officials said deputies were responding to multiple downed trees and downed power lines across the county.

“If you do not have to travel, please stay home and stay safe,” officials said. “Please be on the lookout for downed trees and other debris affecting your home and your travel routes.”

Additional deputies were called in to handle the downed trees.

MARCH 31, 2022 | 03:48 am EST SHERIFF’S OFFICE WARNS OF NUMEROUS DOWNED TREES AND POWER LINES COUNTYWIDE, AVOID EARLY... Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Thursday, March 31, 2022

