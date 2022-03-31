Gusty downpours to breezy showers, with cooler air on the way

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front will settle in tonight, leaving us with breezy conditions and a few showers after that line of winds and rain. Tonight even comes with some spotty snowfall.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Watch out for debris and limbs on the roads! The line of gusty downpours and storms continues to move east this morning, clearing our area before sunrise. We’re starting the day with 50s for the western half of our area, and around 60 for the rest.

Winds are “calmer” but still we have gusts of 30 to 40 mph at times today, with a southwesterly wind 10 to 20 mph. From scattered rain showers to spotty, we have more afternoon sunshine. This gives us a mix of highs closer to 60 on the Plateau, and upper 60s to around 70 degrees Valley and East.

Tonight is mostly cloudy with scattered showers, from that front. Temperatures are dropping to around 41 degrees in the Valley, but mid 30s in the higher elevations so spotty snow showers are possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is cooler and calmer! It’s a mostly sunny day, with a westerly wind between 5 and 10 mph, and a high around 61 degrees.

More clouds loop through our area Saturday, helping to create spotty rain showers. We’ll have highs in the mid 60s this weekend, but we’ll see more sunshine on Sunday.

Next week warms back to 70s, but rain chances step up on Tuesday.

