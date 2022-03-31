How you can help firefighters fighting Hatcher Mountain Wildfire

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials from multiple agencies asked the public for donations as their crews battled the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane Fire.

Officials with the Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department asked people to donate water, food, other sport beverages, and eye drops.

“We have crews in the valley fighting these fires with the fire departments and we sure would appreciate you,” officials said.

Donations can be dropped off at Station 1 which is located at 1171 Dolly Parton Parkway.

Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department officials asked for the following; Gatorade or Powerade, power bars or snacks, fruits, eye drops, socks, wipes, hand sanitizers, and Kleenex.

Donations can be dropped off at their station on Goose Gap Road.

“The moment your heart skips a few beats when you know someone you love is fighting this exact fire,” officials with the WCVFD said. “Please keep all our firefighters in your thoughts.”

If you are in the Wears Valley or Walden's Creek areas please evacuate immediately. The map below shows the evacuation area. If you are unsure if you are in this area, you should evacuate. Posted by Sevier County Emergency Management Agency on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

