Advertisement

KPD temporarily closes I-640 Westbound to take a suspect into custody

Officials said I-640 was closed temporarily Thursday while officers took a suspect into custody.
Officials said I-640 was closed temporarily Thursday while officers took a suspect into custody.
Officials said I-640 was closed temporarily Thursday while officers took a suspect into custody.(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department temporarily closed I-640 West near Washington Pike Thursday afternoon after a suspect stole a vehicle and broke down in the center lane, according to officials.

“The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle, which broke down in the center lane,” officials said. “The suspect was taken into custody moments ago.”

All lanes were reopened as of 6:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
LCSO deputies responded to a possible dog attack.
Tellico Village woman dies following dog attack
Amy Gray
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire

Latest News

Thousands are without power in Wears Valley and Gatlinburg due to the fire and high winds,...
More than 1,000 without power in Sevier County due to fires and high winds
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
After serving in the Army for eight years he returned in 2010 to serve his community.
Reginald Jackson
Some sensitive plants could be nipped by frost this Saturday morning.
From wind to light rain tonight, then frosty to start the weekend