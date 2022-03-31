KPD temporarily closes I-640 Westbound to take a suspect into custody
Officials said I-640 was closed temporarily Thursday while officers took a suspect into custody.
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department temporarily closed I-640 West near Washington Pike Thursday afternoon after a suspect stole a vehicle and broke down in the center lane, according to officials.
“The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle, which broke down in the center lane,” officials said. “The suspect was taken into custody moments ago.”
All lanes were reopened as of 6:15 p.m.
