KPD temporarily closes I-640 Westbound to take a suspect into custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department temporarily closed I-640 West near Washington Pike Thursday afternoon after a suspect stole a vehicle and broke down in the center lane, according to officials.

“The suspect was driving a stolen vehicle, which broke down in the center lane,” officials said. “The suspect was taken into custody moments ago.”

All lanes were reopened as of 6:15 p.m.

