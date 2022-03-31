More than 1,000 without power in Sevier County due to fires and high winds
Thousands are without power in Wears Valley and Gatlinburg due to the fire and high winds, according to officials with the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 1,000 residents were without power due to the wildfires and high winds, according to officials with the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
Approximately 500 people were without power in the Wears Valley area and about 655 people were without power in the Gatlinburg Sky Harbor area as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
“Crews are working to restore power when they can,” officials with the agency said.
You can check their website to see if you are in the affected area.
