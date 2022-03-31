Advertisement

More than 1,000 without power in Sevier County due to fires and high winds

Thousands are without power in Wears Valley and Gatlinburg due to the fire and high winds, according to officials with the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
TDOT officials drive as the Sevier County wildfire nears US 321 Wednesday night
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than 1,000 residents were without power due to the wildfires and high winds, according to officials with the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.

Approximately 500 people were without power in the Wears Valley area and about 655 people were without power in the Gatlinburg Sky Harbor area as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

“Crews are working to restore power when they can,” officials with the agency said.

You can check their website to see if you are in the affected area.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
LCSO deputies responded to a possible dog attack.
Tellico Village woman dies following dog attack
Amy Gray
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire

Latest News

Officials said I-640 was closed temporarily Thursday while officers took a suspect into custody.
KPD temporarily closes I-640 Westbound to take a suspect into custody
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
After serving in the Army for eight years he returned in 2010 to serve his community.
Reginald Jackson
Some sensitive plants could be nipped by frost this Saturday morning.
From wind to light rain tonight, then frosty to start the weekend