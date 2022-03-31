Advertisement

New diner coming to former Rankin Restaurant building

The Diner at Twisters Shakes and Sundaes is planning to open its doors in mid-April.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A new diner is moving into what used to be the historic Rankin Restaurant.

The Diner at Twisters is taking over. Twisters started as an ice cream shop that expanded into a diner serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and soft-serve ice cream.

Kara Daley, an owner of the diner, says she and her husband have always wanted to expand and grow, and the Rankin Restaurant location just kind of hopped in their lap. They’re ready to move into a new community and meet new customers.

”It really is rewarding. It truly is. Our clients that we have met and grown with over the years come two and three times a week and that’s great. That’s my favorite part of my job. Getting to meet new people. Getting close to these customers,” Daley said.

Daley says this will be the third Twisters Diner in the area. There’s one-off Tazewell Pike and another on Washington Pike.

Harold Howard, a Twisters customer, says he’s excited about the new location.

“Oh yeah, it’s a good location! It’s been a good restaurant when Rankin had it. It’s a nice place, easy to get to,” shared Howard.

Daley said one perk she and her husband are happy about while moving into the new location is they will be able to accommodate more customers.

“It fits 72 people which is a lot more than we’re used to. I’m excited. The Rankin building has a counter vibe so I’m really excited about that. That’s gonna be a nice place to meet all of our new people, the new clients. Plus we have the two separate sides over there so it does seat a lot more,” said Daley.

Daley said the new Twisters location will serve breakfast, lunch and soft-served ice cream with the possibly of serving dinner as well.

“We try to be a little bit old school with our menu items and we want to cater to kinda a little bit of everything.”

Daley and her husband hope to open shop at the former Rankin Restaurant sometime in mid-April.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
Amy Gray
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
LCSO deputies responded to a possible dog attack.
Tellico Village woman dies following dog attack
One person dead following Northshore crash
One person dead following Northshore crash
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire

Latest News

Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
Residents were urged by emergency officials to remain alert, while one resident off of Bush...
Anderson County responders get wildfires under control
TDOT officials drive as the Sevier County wildfire nears US 321 Wednesday night
Sevier County fire nears US 321
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight