New diner coming to former Rankin Restaurant building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A new diner is moving into what used to be the historic Rankin Restaurant.

The Diner at Twisters is taking over. Twisters started as an ice cream shop that expanded into a diner serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and soft-serve ice cream.

Kara Daley, an owner of the diner, says she and her husband have always wanted to expand and grow, and the Rankin Restaurant location just kind of hopped in their lap. They’re ready to move into a new community and meet new customers.

”It really is rewarding. It truly is. Our clients that we have met and grown with over the years come two and three times a week and that’s great. That’s my favorite part of my job. Getting to meet new people. Getting close to these customers,” Daley said.

Daley says this will be the third Twisters Diner in the area. There’s one-off Tazewell Pike and another on Washington Pike.

Harold Howard, a Twisters customer, says he’s excited about the new location.

“Oh yeah, it’s a good location! It’s been a good restaurant when Rankin had it. It’s a nice place, easy to get to,” shared Howard.

Daley said one perk she and her husband are happy about while moving into the new location is they will be able to accommodate more customers.

“It fits 72 people which is a lot more than we’re used to. I’m excited. The Rankin building has a counter vibe so I’m really excited about that. That’s gonna be a nice place to meet all of our new people, the new clients. Plus we have the two separate sides over there so it does seat a lot more,” said Daley.

Daley said the new Twisters location will serve breakfast, lunch and soft-served ice cream with the possibly of serving dinner as well.

“We try to be a little bit old school with our menu items and we want to cater to kinda a little bit of everything.”

Daley and her husband hope to open shop at the former Rankin Restaurant sometime in mid-April.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.