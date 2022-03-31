Power outage delays all Farragut schools

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Schools put all Farragut schools on a one-hour delay following a power outage.

The schools affected are Farragut Primary, Farragut Intermediate, Farragut Middle, and Farragut High schools.

Buses will also run an hour late, according to officials.

Due to a power outage affecting all Farragut schools, Farragut Primary, Farragut Intermediate, Farragut Middle and Farragut High schools will start one-hour late. Buses will also run one-hour late. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) March 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.