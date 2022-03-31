Power outage delays all Farragut schools
A power outage caused officials with Knox Co. Schools to delay all Farragut schools Thursday.
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Schools put all Farragut schools on a one-hour delay following a power outage.
The schools affected are Farragut Primary, Farragut Intermediate, Farragut Middle, and Farragut High schools.
Buses will also run an hour late, according to officials.
