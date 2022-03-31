Shelters open now for people affected by Hatcher Mountain wildfire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Responders from several East Tennessee agencies are on the scene of a major wildfire in Sevier County. The fire has so far affected more than 100 structures and have displaced more than 11,000 people from their homes for safety.

The Red Cross, along with other churches and community centers, has created shelters for residents affected by the fires to go.

Red Cross volunteers are busy providing disaster relief across the state in response to last night’s severe storms in... Posted by American Red Cross of Tennessee on Thursday, March 31, 2022

List of shelters and evacuation centers:

Sevierville Convention Center, 202 Gists Creek Road in Sevierville

Seymour Heights Christian Church, located at 122 Boyd’s Creek Highway

Pigeon Forge Community Center located at 170 Community Center Drive

Pigeon Forge High School at 414 Tiger Drive

Church of Christ in Blount County at 2543 Sevierville Road, Maryville, TN

The King’s Academy at 202 Smothers Road, Seymour, TN

Seymour Heights Christian Church at 122 Boyd’s Creek Highway

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.