Tellico Village woman dies following dog attack

Deputies with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a woman being killed by a dog in Loudon County, according to officials.
A Loudon County woman was killed by her own dog, according to authorities.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TELLICO VILLIAGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office were on scene of a death of a woman who may have been killed by her own dog. according to LCSO Spokesperson Matt Fagiana.

Witnesses called 911 saying that they saw a dog attack a human and when deputies arrived they saw a large black dog standing over a body, according to Fagiana.

“Deputies were unable to approach the victim due to the potential attack from the dog and a LCSO Deputy was forced to shoot and kill the animal,” Fagiana said. “The victim, later identified as a local Tellico Village woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Priority EMS Paramedics. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.”

Fagiana said the dog was a shepherd breed that was trained as a personal protection dog.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

