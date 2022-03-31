From wind to light rain tonight, then frosty to start the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After everyone got rain and lots of high wind, some fires are still burning across our coverage area.

Winds will continue to howl through the evening. Cooler weather sets up shop Friday and Saturday. Even with the sunshine, frosty spots could never a few of your plants.

The big weather story next week is a better chance of rain - on several days. That will help to reduce overall wild fire risk.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Thursday evening and Thursday night will continue to be quite breezy. You can expect us 30 to 35 mph gusts through dark. Important to note: while this is still pretty windy, this is nowhere near the gusts from the mountain wave event we had Wednesday.

With the upper low tracking through Friday morning, we are expecting a few insignificant sprinkles. They should not deter any plans you may have, and will not help any fire fighting.

We wake up Friday morning to a chill in the air. High temperatures are substantially cooler than they have been. From the lower 80s on Wednesday, we are in the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday afternoon.

Sneaky frost gets here Saturday morning. Some of you may call this a little winter. Red buds and dogwoods are in full bloom, along with flowers like tulips. And higher elevations like the foothills and the plateau, Frost or even an isolated hard freeze could nip a few of the blooms.

There may also be a little sprinkle on Saturday, and we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds.

LOOKING AHEAD

The mid and long range forecast gets warmer. There’s lots of sunshine awaiting us Sunday and Monday. Monday takes us back above the spring average. We are in the middle 70s.

Rain is coming back on Tuesday. The showers and isolated thunder chances are trading later in the day on Tuesday. The next system phases in Wednesday, but will not bring rain to everyone. Right now it looks like the cold front drives hard rain in Wednesday night into Thursday of next week.

All signs then point to another cold snap for the second weekend of April. Of course it’s really far out, and wouldn’t affect many of us at this point, but snow is showing up on our long range computer maps in the high peaks of the mountains.

