Woman charged in death of Knoxville teen

A woman has been charged in the death of Knoxville 18-year-old Jaquan Gillette.
Shani Harris
Shani Harris(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman has been charged in the death of Knoxville 18-year-old Jaquan Gillette, who was found in the parking lot of Sutherland Flats apartments Monday night.

Shani Harris, 20, was charged with murder and attempted aggravated robbery, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department. Officials said that two cars entered the parking lot of the Dollar General on Sutherland Avenue to conduct a marijuana transaction when Harris and Gillette opened fire on another party. Gillette was reportedly struck in the gunfire exchange.

Harris was charged with murder in perpetration of a crime, attempted aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and vandalism. She was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility Wednesday night.

