All Heart Prom

Fun, memorable night upcoming to raise money for pediatric brain cancer families
Fundraiser for the All Heart Gunner Foundation
Fundraiser for the All Heart Gunner Foundation(Rick Russo)
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The All Heart Prom is the flagship fundraiser for the All Heart Gunner Foundation. The idea of the prom is to provide support for families facing pediatric brain cancer. This will be a night unlike any other fundraiser you have ever attended.

The All Heart Prom will be for adults age 21 and up. The Prom will be held April 16, 2022 at the Bridgewater Place in Knoxville, Tennessee from 7-11pm.

At the Prom we will have a silent auction, photography, appetizers, desserts, and bar access. The dress code is whatever “Prom” means to you. For example, men can wear either a tuxedo, suit or Sunday best. The Prom King and Prom Queen will be announced at 9:33pm.

Please contact Brittany Smith via allheartgunner33@gmail.com to discuss sponsorship.

Parents of Gunner Smith discuss the All Heart Prom aimed at raising funds for the All Heart Gunner Foundation to help families fighting Pediatric Brain Cancer

For tickets please click on the link provided below:

All Heart Prom Tickets

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

