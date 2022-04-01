Advertisement

Clouds clear out Friday, with cooler, frosty conditions settling in tonight

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some extra clouds and spotty rain for this weekend.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler air settles in to end the week, leaving us with some frost by Saturday morning. Some extra clouds move through at times this weekend with spotty rain, but more rain and storms hold off until Tuesday of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with scattered showers, from that cold front. We’ve had a few hundredths to an isolated tenth of an inch in this last batch. Spotty mountain snow is developing with the cooler air moving in. Temperatures are dropping to around 41 degrees in the Valley, but mid 30s in the higher elevations.

Friday is cooler and calmer. It’s a mostly sunny day, with a westerly wind between 5 and 10 mph turning to a northwesterly flow this afternoon to evening. Today’s high is around 61 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below average.

Tonight’s clear sky and decreasing winds sets up patchy frost to develop, with a low around 35 degrees by the morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 11 PM to 9 AM, if you’d like to protect some plants or bring in the sensitive potted ones.

LOOKING AHEAD

More clouds loop through our area Saturday, helping to create a stray afternoon to evening rain shower, then spotty overnight. We’ll have highs in the mid 60s this weekend, but we’ll see more sunshine on Sunday.

Next week warms back to 70s, but rain and storms return starting on Tuesday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Cabins burn amid Sevier County wildfire
LCSO deputies responded to a possible dog attack.
Tellico Village woman dies following dog attack

Latest News

Some sensitive plants could be nipped by frost this Saturday morning.
From wind to light rain tonight, then frosty to start the weekend
Ben tracks drizzle, frost, sunshine, rain, and more warmth!
Ben tracks drizzle, frost, sunshine, rain, and more warmth!
Still some gusty winds today.
Breezy showers today, with cooler air on the way
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks this cold front’s lingering gusts and cooler showers,...
Gusty downpours to breezy showers, with cooler air on the way