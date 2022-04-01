Clouds clear out Friday, with cooler, frosty conditions settling in tonight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cooler air settles in to end the week, leaving us with some frost by Saturday morning. Some extra clouds move through at times this weekend with spotty rain, but more rain and storms hold off until Tuesday of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly cloudy with scattered showers, from that cold front. We’ve had a few hundredths to an isolated tenth of an inch in this last batch. Spotty mountain snow is developing with the cooler air moving in. Temperatures are dropping to around 41 degrees in the Valley, but mid 30s in the higher elevations.

Friday is cooler and calmer. It’s a mostly sunny day, with a westerly wind between 5 and 10 mph turning to a northwesterly flow this afternoon to evening. Today’s high is around 61 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below average.

Tonight’s clear sky and decreasing winds sets up patchy frost to develop, with a low around 35 degrees by the morning. A Frost Advisory is in effect from 11 PM to 9 AM, if you’d like to protect some plants or bring in the sensitive potted ones.

LOOKING AHEAD

More clouds loop through our area Saturday, helping to create a stray afternoon to evening rain shower, then spotty overnight. We’ll have highs in the mid 60s this weekend, but we’ll see more sunshine on Sunday.

Next week warms back to 70s, but rain and storms return starting on Tuesday.

