Advertisement

Crews battling 180-acre Chimney Rock wildfire in Cherokee National Forest 90% contained

As a result, several roads and trails in the area were closed.
By Paige Hill
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews were fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver’s Bend, in Cocke County, that started Monday according to a release.

The Chimney Rock Fire covers approximately 180 acres, and is more than five miles from Hot Springs, North Carolina, U.S. Forest Service Spokesperson Mary Miller said. Approximately 58 people were continuing efforts to suppress the fire, with it being 90% contained as of 4:00 p.m. Friday.

“The fire is completely within Forest Service land and is not currently a threat to private lands or structures,” Miller said.

All roads and trails that were previously closed were reopened.

Officials asked that the public not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area.

“Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire,” Miller said. “Remember, if you fly, we can’t.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 85% contained as evacuations continue
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Cabins burn amid Sevier County wildfire
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation

Latest News

Missing man from memphis
Silver Alert issued for Memphis man
The Millstone Gap Fire had grown to 800 acres and was 0% contained, according to Sevier County...
Millstone Gap Fire 25% contained, at least one structure affected
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 85% contained as evacuations continue
Hotel Americano coming to downtown Knoxville
Hotel Americano coming to downtown Knoxville