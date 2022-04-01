Crews battling 180-acre Chimney Rock wildfire in Cherokee National Forest 90% contained

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews were fighting a wildfire at Chimney Rock, near Weaver’s Bend, in Cocke County, that started Monday according to a release.

The Chimney Rock Fire covers approximately 180 acres, and is more than five miles from Hot Springs, North Carolina, U.S. Forest Service Spokesperson Mary Miller said. Approximately 58 people were continuing efforts to suppress the fire, with it being 90% contained as of 4:00 p.m. Friday.

“The fire is completely within Forest Service land and is not currently a threat to private lands or structures,” Miller said.

All roads and trails that were previously closed were reopened.

Officials asked that the public not use unauthorized unmanned aerial systems (UAS), or drones, in a fire area.

“Never fly unmanned aircraft over or near a fire,” Miller said. “Remember, if you fly, we can’t.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.