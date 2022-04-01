Frost returns Saturday, as we track a new First Alert

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Widespread Frost Advisories are posted through Saturday morning. The rest of use are under a Freeze Warning. The weekend is pretty mild. We’re substantially warmer early next week, with rain likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday evening is our next WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

In short: it will be cold when you wake up Saturday morning. Patchy frost could nip a few of your flower or tree blooms. Just be aware of that. We have 35 degrees for Knoxville and much of the region Saturday morning.

The cold northeast wind is light initially, but holds the clouds in. Shortly thereafter, the winds swap directions. The late day southwest winds clear us out, and warm us up - a little bit. The high is technically a little below normal. The sun will help but we only hit the 64 degrees.

Overnight into *very* early Sunday, there are a couple of sprinkles. I mean a couple. This is the epitome of ‘no big deal.’ There’s lots of sunshine Sunday, but we have a crisp wind out of the northwest. The high is once again 64 degrees.

Monday morning will have spotty frost but it remains confined to higher elevations. We’re dry but there are showers in central Kentucky. Showers roll in from the southwest Tuesday by early afternoon. We’re back near 70 degrees!

After a LONG break in the rain through much of Wednesday, we have a First Alert. Right now these looks like a few hours of strong to severe spring storms, and lots more of the high wind.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday and Friday brings much colder weather. Highs go from above average to way below normal. Friday will have some really cold rain showers and even a few mountaintop snowflakes.

Saturday also has a few more mountain snowflakes! BRRRR!

