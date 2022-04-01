Fulkerson to Play in NABC-Reese’s College All-Star Game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee super senior forward John Fulkerson has been selected to participate in the NABC-Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game, the NABC announced Thursday.

The game is set to take place Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the site of this weekend’s men’s Final Four. The game will be broadcasted live on CBS Sports Network and is open to the public and free to attend.

Fulkerson’s participation in the Reese’s College All-Star Game is in addition to his inclusion in the 3X3U National Championship, a 3-on-3 competition that runs from Friday through Sunday, also in New Orleans. For Friday’s All-Star game, Fulkerson will be a member of the East roster, where he is set to team up with former Vol

E.J. Anosike, who this month completed his college career at Cal State Fullerton. The West’s roster for the game features two players from SEC schools—Kentucky’s Davion Mintz and Arkansas’ Stanley Umude.

Fulkerson concluded his Tennessee career earlier this month with an SEC-record 165 games played. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. In January, Fulkerson became the 53rd member of Tennessee’s 1,000-point club, and he finished his career with the seventh-best career field-goal percentage in program history (.556)

