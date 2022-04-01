Advertisement

Fulkerson to Play in NABC-Reese’s College All-Star Game

Fulky selected to play in the NABC-Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game
Tennessee baseball (Tennessee Athletic Communications)
Tennessee baseball (Tennessee Athletic Communications)(Tennessee baseball (Tennessee Athletic Communications))
By Rick Russo
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee super senior forward John Fulkerson has been selected to participate in the NABC-Reese’s Division I College All-Star Game, the NABC announced Thursday.

The game is set to take place Friday at 4:30 p.m. ET at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the site of this weekend’s men’s Final Four. The game will be broadcasted live on CBS Sports Network and is open to the public and free to attend.

Fulkerson’s participation in the Reese’s College All-Star Game is in addition to his inclusion in the 3X3U National Championship, a 3-on-3 competition that runs from Friday through Sunday, also in New Orleans. For Friday’s All-Star game, Fulkerson will be a member of the East roster, where he is set to team up with former Vol

E.J. Anosike, who this month completed his college career at Cal State Fullerton. The West’s roster for the game features two players from SEC schools—Kentucky’s Davion Mintz and Arkansas’ Stanley Umude.

Fulkerson concluded his Tennessee career earlier this month with an SEC-record 165 games played. The Kingsport, Tennessee, native averaged 7.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season. In January, Fulkerson became the 53rd member of Tennessee’s 1,000-point club, and he finished his career with the seventh-best career field-goal percentage in program history (.556)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 30% contained
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
LCSO deputies responded to a possible dog attack.
Tellico Village woman dies following dog attack
Amy Gray
Tennessee DCS supervisor dies of COVID-19
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire

Latest News

Tennessee baseball (Tennessee Athletic Communications)
#11 Lady Vols to host Mississippi State in three-game series
Following NCAA Sweet 16 Run, White Extends Kellie Harper’s Contract
Tennessee baseball
No. 1 Vols tie program-long win streak at 16 games in 11-1 victory over WCU
Bailey McCachren
McCachren retires 13-straight, No. 11 Lady Vols run past Bisons 9-2