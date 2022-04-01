GSMNP reopens roads, trails, campsites following fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reopened several roads, trails and campsites after a fire and wind event forced them to close last week. Many of the responders that helped fight that fire are now in Sevier County helping with the Hatcher Mountain Fire.

Officials reopened the following: Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60; Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road; Pole Road Creek, Indian Creek, Stone Pile Gap, Deep Creek Horse Bypass, Juney Whank Falls, Deeplow, Fork Ridge, Sunkota Ridge, Martins Gap, Indian Creek Motor Nature, Mingus Creek, Newton Bald, Kanati Fork, and Loop trails. All park roads that are seasonally open this time of year.

Power was also restored to the Elkmont, Metcalf, Cataloochee, and Smokemont areas. The power was shut off to reduce fire risk across the park.

Around 20 firefighters are staying on site to monitor the situation.

