Advertisement

GSMNP reopens roads, trails, campsites following fire

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reopened several roads, trails and campsites after a fire and wind event forced them to close last week.
Volunteers would assist with traffic control in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Volunteers would assist with traffic control in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.(GSMNP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reopened several roads, trails and campsites after a fire and wind event forced them to close last week. Many of the responders that helped fight that fire are now in Sevier County helping with the Hatcher Mountain Fire.

Officials reopened the following: Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60; Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road; Pole Road Creek, Indian Creek, Stone Pile Gap, Deep Creek Horse Bypass, Juney Whank Falls, Deeplow, Fork Ridge, Sunkota Ridge, Martins Gap, Indian Creek Motor Nature, Mingus Creek, Newton Bald, Kanati Fork, and Loop trails. All park roads that are seasonally open this time of year.

Power was also restored to the Elkmont, Metcalf, Cataloochee, and Smokemont areas. The power was shut off to reduce fire risk across the park.

Around 20 firefighters are staying on site to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Cabins burn amid Sevier County wildfire
LCSO deputies responded to a possible dog attack.
Tellico Village woman dies following dog attack

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks some extra clouds and spotty rain for this weekend.
Clouds clear out Friday, with cooler, frosty conditions settling in tonight
One person dead following Northshore crash
One arrested in deadly Northshore crash
Report: Car hits 5 Milligan University athletes, kills 1