Millstone Gap Fire grows in Seymour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County authorities announced a second fire burning in Seymour near the Blount/Sevier County line Thursday.

The Millstone Gap Fire was about 650 acres in size as of 8:45 p.m., according to Sevier County Spokesperson Perrin Anderson.

Crews were slated to work overnight with airdrops resuming on Friday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether structures were threatened by the fire.

This is a developing story.

