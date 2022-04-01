Advertisement

Millstone Gap Fire grows in Seymour

The Millstone Gape Fire in Seymour near the Blount/Sevier County line continued to grow Thursday night.
The Millstone Gape Fire in Seymour near the Blount/Sevier County line continued to grow Thursday night.
The Millstone Gape Fire in Seymour near the Blount/Sevier County line continued to grow Thursday night.(Chris Moriarty)
By Amanda Hara
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County authorities announced a second fire burning in Seymour near the Blount/Sevier County line Thursday.

The Millstone Gap Fire was about 650 acres in size as of 8:45 p.m., according to Sevier County Spokesperson Perrin Anderson.

Crews were slated to work overnight with airdrops resuming on Friday morning.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether structures were threatened by the fire.

This is a developing story.

