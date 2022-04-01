New Yassin’s Falafel House location coming to Alcoa

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Knoxville favorite is coming to Alcoa; Hamilton Crossing is getting a new Yassin’s Falafel House location.

Business owner Yassin Terou took to Twitter to announce the new location, saying he couldn’t announce a specific spot since its taking the spot of an existing business. Yassin’s has long been touted as not only a place to grab lunch, but also a place to welcome anyone and make everyone feel like they belong.

In 2018, Yassin’s was named the “nicest place in America” by Reader’s Digest. Terou said he’s hoping the new location can help the business be closer to the Blount County community.

“We are very excited to share with yesterday and after a long wait we signed our LOI for the new location to be closer to our great community in Blount County and Alcoa and Maryville cities and all the city around it,” his tweet said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.