Advertisement

New Yassin’s Falafel House location coming to Alcoa

A new Knoxville favorite is coming to Alcoa; Hamilton Crossing is getting a new Yassin’s Falafel House location.
The new restaurant will open in Blount County
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new Knoxville favorite is coming to Alcoa; Hamilton Crossing is getting a new Yassin’s Falafel House location.

Business owner Yassin Terou took to Twitter to announce the new location, saying he couldn’t announce a specific spot since its taking the spot of an existing business. Yassin’s has long been touted as not only a place to grab lunch, but also a place to welcome anyone and make everyone feel like they belong.

In 2018, Yassin’s was named the “nicest place in America” by Reader’s Digest. Terou said he’s hoping the new location can help the business be closer to the Blount County community.

“We are very excited to share with yesterday and after a long wait we signed our LOI for the new location to be closer to our great community in Blount County and Alcoa and Maryville cities and all the city around it,” his tweet said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Pigeon Forge fire “shelter” no longer considered a shelter
Sevier County residents, visitors face uncertainty amid wildfire
The city lifted the evacuation order Thursday morning after firefighters got the 1.5-acre fire...
City of Gatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations following brush fire
Multiple agencies responded to a large brush fire Wednesday morning that was threatening homes...
Cabins burn amid Sevier County wildfire
Hunter Hobson was arrested in Knoxville on Thursday on charges of money laundering and...
Knoxville man arrested in international FBI investigation

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue
Yassin's Falafel House to open new location
One person was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a car crash on...
Tazewell Pike crash victim airlifted to UTMC identified
KCSO responds after woman’s body washes ashore in West Knox County
Body washed ashore in West Knox County identified